How Jolina Magdangal makes 'momshie' life easier

MANILA -- Nowadays, many women find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities amid a fast-paced world, and being a mother is no exception.

One such modern “momshie” is Jolina Magdangal, who manages to keep her household running smoothly while attending to her many showbiz commitments.

In a recent press conference, Magdangal shared how she makes her life easier and more efficient by taking advantage of technology.

“Wala naman talagang struggle sa totoo lang [in balancing family time and work]. It’s how you deal with everything, how you handle everything. Para sa akin, kapag ganito ang ginawa niyo na mag-adapt kayo sa technology... hindi mo na maiisip na [mahirap],” she said, citing the aoo GrabMart, which she endorses.

“Wala akong worries kasi alam ko na pwede akong magpa-deliver ng home needs namin instead of me or my husband Mark running to the grocery store – especially whenever we need things in an instant,” she added.

By choosing on-demand delivery application, Magdangal also gets to have more time with her children.

“Sa totoo lang mas nakakatulong pa, mas nakakapagbigay pa sa akin ng idea kung paano ko ibo-bond 'yung mga anak ko next week. Kasi ang bilis na eh,” she said.

Magdangal said she also gets to engage her children in the process of online grocery shopping without any hassle.

“Itong sa mga anak ko, kasama ko sila. Nakahiga kami or basta magkakatabi kami. Ine-enjoy ko talaga 'yung nagsisiksikan kami. Kaya gustong gusto ko talagang ‘Shopping tayo pero wala tayong cart, nandito lang sa phone ko.’”

“Pati sila nakikitingin. Pero kapag alam ko na parang hindi healthy sa kanila, hindi ko na ilalagay sa section na iyon. Pero dahil mababait talgaa 'yung mga anak ko, alam kong hindi sila 'yung ‘Mama, bili mo ako ng ganito, bili mo ako ng ganyan.’ Sila pa minsan 'yung nagsasabi sa akin na don’t buy too much,” she said.

Currently, Magdangal hosts the ABS-CBN talk show “Magandang Buhay” which airs every morning from Monday to Friday.