LOOK: Sam YG, Essa Santos are now married

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2022 11:37 AM

MANILA -- Sam Gogna, known to many as radio disc jockey and host Sam YG, is now married to pageant executive Essa Santos. 

Photos from their wedding held in Cavite over the weekend taken by Team Pat Dy were uploaded by Gogna on his Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also uploaded photos and clips from their wedding taken by their loved ones and guests on his Instagram Stories.

Gogna announced his engagement with Santos in January last year.

They are set to celebrate their third anniversary as a couple this April.

