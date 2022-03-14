Kathleen Paton is got off to a good start in Miss Eco International as she was proclaimed one of the winners of the pageant's resort wear competition.

The Filipina beauty queen finished second runner-up, with representatives from South Africa and United States named first runner-up and Best in Resort Wear, respectively.

"Philippines, we are second runner-up," Paton said in an Instagram post, where she also congratulated her fellow winners.

Paton is hoping to win the Philippines' second Miss Eco International crown, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

Her predecessor, Kelley Day, finished first runner-up last year, with South Africa's Gizzelle Uys winning the title.

This year's pageant will be held in Egypt on March 18 (Philippine time).