Food shorts: New drinks, healthy eats, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CONTI'S INTRODUCES HEALTHY EATS

Handout

Restaurant chain Conti's is now offering healthy menu options, which include grain bowls and salads.

The Healthy Grain Bowls are similar to rice toppings except that they have adlai, a locally sourced grain that is nutrient-packed and gluten-free. Featured dishes include Scallop Adlai Risotto, Garlic Squid Adlai, and Soy Ginger Shrimp Adlai.

On the other hand, the Gourmet Greens offerings combine fresh vegetables, fruits, and nuts with Conti's own dressings. Variants include Ensalada (mustard leaves, red cherry tomatoes, green papaya, white radish, salted egg, pili nuts, and bagoong vinaigrette) and Squid Salad (salad with squid, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, and soy-ginger vinaigrette).

More details are available on Conti's website and Facebook page.

FAMILYMART LEVELS UP DRINK SELECTION

Handout

FamilyMart is leveling up its line of wines, spirits, and beers which now includes Japanese alcohol brands and flavors.

The store now offers a line of drinks from Suntory such as Strong Zero Beer and Horoyoi, as well as the Japanese beverage Lemon-dou.

These are now available at FamilyMart's largest store at Udenna Tower in Bonifacio Global City, as well as the GrabMart app.

MANG INASAL'S PORK BBQ WITH JAVA RICE

Handout

Mang Inasal is now offering a new meal: Pork BBQ with peanut sauce and Java rice.

The new menu item is available for dine-in or takeout at Mang Inasal branches, and for delivery via the restaurant chain's website, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

MCDONALD'S HAPPY MEAL APRONS

McDonald's promises to give families a "Summer Full of Wonders" with its new Happy Meal aprons.

An additional P50 to any Happy Meal order gives kids a Wonder Apron, on top of their surprise toy or book. The themed aprons are ideal for playtime and arts and crafts, among others.

Designs include the McDonald's Burger, World-famous Fries, Chicken McDo, McSpaghetti, and Drink.

The offer is available for dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru until March 29.

NESPRESSO'S MIAMI ESPRESSO

Handout

DISCOVER MIAMI’S SPIRIT IN A CUP

Nespresso expands its World Explorations range with the addition of a new and limited edition espresso coffee: the Miami Espresso.

The Miami Espresso is inspired by the bold and vibrant city of Miami, carrying a blend of Arabica and Robusta coffees that highlight roasted, woody, and cereal notes.

Nespresso recommends sipping it as a cafecito (short coffee) black or with a sprinkle of brown sugar to enjoy like a local.

The new product is available for a limited time in local Nespresso boutiques, pop-up stores, and online at the brand's website.

RAW BITES PH PARTNERS WITH LOCAD

Handout

Raw Bites PH, which started as a healthy snack subscription box business, has enlisted Locad's warehousing and logistics capabilities to fulfill demand for their products.

The brand plans to grow its online presence even more by looking for the next brand to introduce to the country, as well as bring more accessible healthy meal and drink alternatives.

Its roster currently includes more than 90 brands and 1,000 products, with categories such as snacks, breakfast choices, drinks, and pantry items.