MANILA – Filipino comics superheroes Captain Barbell, Darna and Lastikman are spreading their superpowers on smartphones as the Ravelo Komiks Universe (RKU) themes are now up for grabs to spruce up and give mobile screens a boost.

Available on Huawei mobile phones, ABS-CBN’s RKU characters are featured in Huawei Themes app.

The application offers home screen theme wallpapers and stylish texts and icons for a personalized experience.

Mobile phone users can feast their eyes with the comics creations of the legendary Filipino artist Mars Ravelo through the customized themes that spotlight iconic superheroes.

Users can also avail of the ongoing 30 percent discount on RKU themes until April 3, with a chance to win exciting raffle prizes such as a smartphone, a smartwatch, and wireless headphones through the spin the wheel game.