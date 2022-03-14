Check out these Women's Month 2022 exhibits, promos

MANILA -- Here are some of the exhibits, promos, and other special offers in celebration of Women's Month.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CCP FILM SCREENINGS

Handout

To celebrate National Women's Month, the Cultural Center of the Philippines' Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division (CCP FBNMD) is holding a film screening that highlights the different facets and strengths of Filipino women.

"Women and the Camera" features the full-length film"Ronda (Patrol)" by Nick Olanka and the short feature "Gutab" by Mary Andrea Palmares. These are available at the CCP Vimeo channel until March 18.

"Ronda" follows the story of a policewoman named Paloma, who is torn between the realities of her job and being a mother to a teenage son. Despite her son Leo missing for two days, she continues to patrol around the city every night.

Meanwhile, "Gutab" centers on two young women, Jo-an and Sabel, who live two different lives in a small provincial town. Known for winning different local beauty pageants, Jo-an is the epitome of an innocent and beautiful young woman. On the other hand, Sabel is a mat weaver's daughter who dreams to be free from certain societal constraints.

GRABMART PROMOS

GrabMart is giving up to 50% off with free delivery, and up to 700 GrabRewards points on brands under selected categories in celebration of Women's Month.

Users can enjoy deals on mother and baby brands from March 14 to 20; pet brands from March 21 to 27; and home and living brands from March 28 to April 3.

GrabMart has also widened its selection of stores for women's self-care and pampering needs, and has partnered with the beauty and wellness service platform Parlon.

FOODPANDA DEALS

Foodpanda is celebrating Women's Month through its delivery codes for the month of March.

They can use the code NURTURE from March 14 to 15 to enjoy P100 off on food deliveries with a minimum order value (MOV) of P499; and ACTIVE from March 30 to 31 to enjoy the same perks.

The voucher code GIRLPOWER, on the other hand, is valid for Shops and allows 10% off for an MOV of P599. A maximum discount of P100 applies.

Until March 31, Pandamart users can use the following codes: CONFIDENT (P80 off, P499 MOV), BEAUTIFUL (P130 off, P1,099 MOV), INDEPENDENT (P200 off, P1,599 MOV).

Other Pandamart deals include the Payday Sales from March 14 to 16 and March 29 to 31.

ROBINSONS LAND EXHIBIT

Handout

Robinsons Land's ARTablado is presenting an art exhibit on women, by women, and for women this month.

Titled "Kababaihan sa Sentro," the exhibit will run from March 16 to 31 at level 3 of Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas, Quezon City.

The seven featured artists include Arlene De Castro-Añonuevo, Mary Rajelyn Busmente, Cynthia Leyson, Dara Solevilla, Sandra Torrijos, Bernadette Solina-Wolf, and Riza Zuñiga.

SPOTIFY'S WOMEN'S MONTH CONTENT

This Women's Month, Spotify is celebrating its community of Filipina artists, creators, and listeners with fresh content on EQUAL Philippines and Pinay Voices.

A year-long initiative, EQUAL is a space dedicated to female voices in music and podcasts.