Many Filipinos have been playing mobile games not just for fun, but also to earn a living amid the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and impacted the world in unprecedented ways, there are still glimmers of hope that we can find during these trying times.

As we mark the second year of the global health crisis, we take a look at five good things that are worth appreciating.

1. MORE TIME WITH FAMILY, LOVED ONES

With physical distancing and lockdowns in place, many people got to spend more time with their families and loved ones at home, more than they ever would in pre-pandemic times.

The unpredictable nature of the global health crisis has also allowed others to reach out to those they haven't spoken to in ages, such as old friends and estranged family members, through online calls.

2. MORE FOCUS ON HEALTH

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people pay more attention to their health, something used to be taken for granted by many because of their fast-paced lifestyles.

Numerous trends on balanced diets, fitness, skin care, and mental wellness have emerged as they become more health-conscious.

3. LEARNING, REDISCOVERING HOBBIES

The pandemic has allowed many people at home to spend more time on hobbies and interests, both new and neglected.

Some have taken up crafts, cooking, and collecting plants, while others have dipped their toes into gaming, which has also served as a social lifeline and even a source of livelihood.

4. RISE OF ONLINE TRANSACTIONS

Digitalization has greatly sped up because of the pandemic, with online transactions becoming the norm for businesses and even some government agencies.

By now, most people are already used to paying their bills and shopping for essentials online, with live selling and apps for doing errands also emerging as a result of lockdowns.

5. LESS TRAFFIC, MORE SAVINGS

For the past two years, coronavirus has shown a world without heavy traffic. People who have been working from home have been able to save more money on what would have been used for gas or public transport, as well as office clothes and shoes.

All those cars off the roads for quite some time have also contributed to cleaner air and clearer views, among others.