Should you take herbal supplements? Doctor weighs in

MANILA -- Many people have been taking herbal supplements for their supposed health benefits, but is this a good idea? Here's what a doctor has to say.

Dr. Emma Gaspar-Trinidad, head of the cardiology section at Medical Center Manila, said she and other members of the medical field generally do not support the use of herbal supplements and medicines.

However, she said she would not go as far as stopping her patients from using such products if they are healthy and they feel these are beneficial to them.

"I would prefer that my patients tell me if they're using these herbal medications. Because I would want to know if what they're taking has any interactions with the medicines I prescribe," she said during a recent virtual event organized by the Philippine Heart Association.

"So if they are basically healthy, they don't have any medical problems, and they say they feel good in taking those herbal medications, I tell them, 'It's up to you. You can take it if it's making you feel good.'" she continued. "But if they are on several medications already, then of course I tell them that, 'You have to be careful because we do not know the possible reactions.'"

"I don't really discourage them, I encourage them to bring it out and for us to discuss so they are able to make a good decision as to whether they should continue or discontinue."

Gaspar-Trinidad acknowledged that herbal supplements have yet to be proven harmful, but there is also no study that has shown that these are beneficial to those who take them.

"If they're already complaining about the cost of the medications and the number of medicines they have to take, that's a problem that can easily be addressed by taking out the medicines that have not really been proven to be beneficial for the specific condition that they have," she said.

While she is not generally supportive of the idea of taking herbal capsules and other processed items, Gaspar-Trinidad encourages the use of "garden supplements," or fresh fruits and vegetables to improve one's overall health.

"The advantage of the fresh vegetables, or supplements that you take from your garden, is that they do not have added preservatives -- not like when they come in the capsule form," she explained. "You can still possibly have reactions to the additives that are put there to preserve it. And even the capsule itself, sometimes you can have adverse reactions."

"If you can have garden supplements that you can take, I would rather that they take the ampalaya, the malunggay, the okra, rather than take it from a capsule," she ended.

