Lockdown eats: 11 food trends that went viral during the pandemic

Revisiting viral food trends during a virus-related pandemic as we mark the first anniversary of the quarantine lockdown seems appropriate.

The Philippines has been in quarantine for a year and is moving towards a new normal. In the year that was, the world collectively binged on eating, creating, and posting about food. For this list, we revisit the food trends that went viral (or even started) here in the Philippines.

1. Sourdough

Being cooped up at home gave budding bakers here and abroad the time to grow their own starters. Great sourdough is one of the best things that can come out in a home oven (or in any oven really) with that trademark flavor, crust and crumb. While most of us don’t have time to make sourdough anymore as we move onto the new normal, thankfully sourdough purveyors now abound.

2. Korean Garlic Buns

This soft bread slathered with sweet cream cheese, garlic butter, and herbs took over everyone’s feed mid-pandemic. Perfect for those who enjoy sweet-savory things.

3. Home Brewed Coffee or Delivery Coffee



With many go-to coffee places closed, many had to find ways to get their java fix at home. A Facebook group called Coffee Home Brewers club grew to over 23,000+ members this pandemic. Whether it was learning how to do pour-overs, buying an espresso machine, or discovering a delivery service for cold brew, having great coffee at home is the new normal.

4. Ube or Ube Cheese Pandesal

The ube or the ube cheese pandesal actually started being popular before the lockdown. Reaching peak status during the quarantine with many home-bound first time or casual bakers making it at home, it’s hard to imagine life without having a favorite ube cheese or ube pandesal baker.

5. Sushi Bake

Recipes for ‘sushi bake’ have been around years before the pandemic, but many credit starting the trend last year to celebrity nail stylist Mimi Qui Reyes. This author wasn’t really excited about a tray until I tasted one. Made right, this baked casserole is delicious, spawning flavors from spam sushi bakes to takoyaki bakes. While I can’t imagine ordering a sushi bake while in a restaurant, eating sushi bake at home is still very popular.

6. Burnt Basque Cheesecake

Another trend that started before the pandemic but became fully viral during the lockdown is the burnt basque cheesecake. Today, celebrated chefs and home bakers continue to offer this cheesy melty treat.

7. Pancake Cereal

If there’s an app that ruled the pandemic (besides Zoom), it’s TikTok. From the app, food trends abounded around the world, but I’ve only seen one or two make it here in Philippines. One of those is the pancake cereal. Cute but tedious to make, these 5-peso sized pancakes made breakfasts in the Philippines extra special and viral.

8. Feta Baked Cheese Pasta

Involving tomatoes, herbs, pasta, a slab of feta cheese, and baking, this TikTok food trend sounds and looks delicious. Pretty recent in Philippine shores, I do see more baked feta cheese pastas in my feed these days (and I’m not on TikTok).

9. Birria Taco

A taco dipped in a consommé (a.k.a. the concentrated broth the filling meat was cooked in), that’s a Birria Taco. In the Philippines, the viral street food became readily available with home-based taco shops popping up offering birria taco kits or ready to eat birria tacos for delivery.

10. Upscaled Instant Food

With their ration of instant noodles and canned goods, homebound folks upscaled their instant noodles with cheese, eggs, steak and more instant food! Who hasn’t attempted a budja jjigae after a Korean drama or two?

11. Dalgona Coffee

The Korean-candy inspired whipped-coffee concoction may be last on this list, but it can easily be called the first viral food trend this quarantine. Easy to make if you’re lucky enough to have a hand-mixer, and also a great opportunity to gripe or brag about your arm-strength if you don’t. It was curiosity and slow-motion videos that made the world take notice. One year in, have you made dalgona coffee lately?

Did we miss anything? Let us know!

Related video: