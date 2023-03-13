Meet the man behind popular vlog 'Real Talk Darbs'

Darbie Kim Estrebilla is the man who is behind the popular vlog 'Real Talk Darbs.' Handout

MANILA -- Content creation has become an avenue for individuals to express themselves, showcase their talents, and share their views with the world especially in recent times.

While it is a career for some people, it is simply a hobby for others. But for Darbie Kim Estrebilla – the man who is behind the popular vlog "Real Talk Darbs" – content creation is more than just a means of self-expression.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Estrebilla shared his own story and how his unique approach to content creation has touched the lives of his viewers.

“I think ever since I was a kid, parang I’m already a purebred content creator. Even before, naglalaro ako, bago matalo ng bida 'yung kalaban, there is a script. So I direct. And then when I was in high school and college, I usually am a leader talaga. Automatic na if I am in a group, since they know my skill, parati akong ina-appoint as leader. At that time I didn’t realize that it is something I want to do but it comes very natural to me and I enjoy it,” he said of how he developed his love for making content.

While he had a knack at creating since he was young, it wasn’t until 2018 when he was living in Dubai that he started to build his own brand.

His journey into online content creation began when he was invited to host an event at his former gym. The director was impressed by his natural spontaneity and eloquence.

Following the success of the event, Estrebilla and five of his other friends began producing their own "show" that was broadcast on Facebook.

Despite not being financially compensated for their efforts, Estrebilla and his team persevered in generating content that attracted an audience and built viewership. This prompted him to conceive and establish his personal brand, which is now known as “Real Talk Darbs.”

Five years later, "Real Talk Darbs" has successfully established a presence in the social media scene, and is now steadily progressing towards accomplishing its goal of advocating for self-worth.

“I say this always – one changed soul is way worth more than a billion views. What I do think about is if this topic is going to help a soul. It’s not about how many shares. It’s not about how much clout I have. It’s about how many people come up to me and say ‘I was about to kill myself but I didn’t [because I listened to what you said],’” he said.

Having amassed a sizable following, Estrebilla said he is on a mission to spread positivity, inspire people, and make a difference in the world through his content.

“I am not the most followed content creator in the Philippines but I would like to think that I am one of the people who make the most impact. One of the reasons is whenever I create a content, the goal is for it to save a soul. The intent is to help,” he said.

When asked what his message is for the young people who also want to start a vlog, he said: “My advice is to really be in a journey of finding what you really want to do. Triple down on that because in a 2023 world, and moving forward, whatever it is that you like doing, there is a way to monetize it.”

“If you don’t like what you do, you’ll spend half of your life hating it. To live a life that is really meaningful, find a thing that you love doing, triple down on it and then basically you will find a way to earn money around it. Just focus on what you want to do and everything will follow,” he added.

At present, "Real Talk Darbs" boasts 3.1 million Facebook followers, 210,000 YouTube subscribers, 640,000 TikTok followers, and 52,000 Instagram followers.

As Estrebilla continues to build his brand and expand his reach, one thing is for sure – he will persist in delivering his message of self-love and positivity to resonate with his current followers and inspire more people in the future.