Veejay Floresca finishes in Top 16 of Miss Trans Star International 2022

MANILA – Veejay Floresca, the Philippine representative in this year’s Miss Trans Star International, finished as part of the Top 16 on Sunday (Manila time).

The competition's coronation night was held (Saturday) in Spain.

Nicaragua’s Tiffany Gonzalez was hailed the new winner, followed by Mexico’s Ivanna Diaz and Venezuela’s Sofia Colmenarez as first and second runner-up, respectively.

In a social media post following her pageant stint, Floresca said she is glad to be going home with amazing memories even though she did not bag the crown.

"New Spanish words I’ve learned, new sisters from different parts of the world, new friends, and souvenirs from this incredible trip!!!"

"To the people who sent their support, you know who you are, thank you!!! To the people who helped me with my preparations, thank you!!!! To my friends for everything!!! Saya! I have so many stories to share Mga sis!!! To my family, boyfriend, love you!!!!! So kilig to shout… Veejay Floresca, Philippines," she said.

Floresca, an in-demand fashion designer in the country before moving to the US to expand her business, wore her own creations during her entire Miss Trans Star International bid.

Her transformation as a pageant candidate comes over a decade since she made headlines over a viral video, where she and her friends were seen reacting to the Miss Universe 2010 finals night.

The video has since become an enduring meme on social media, and a pop culture marker for Filipino pageant followers.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News before the final night of the competition, Floresca said she wants tell other people to always believe in the power of dreams.

“You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, or after 15 years, or after 20 years,” Floresca said.

“I started as a pageant fan and who would have thought that I can be a beauty queen myself? All dreams are valid. Don’t allow other people’s opinions to stop you from achieving your dreams. One day — look at me! — you’ll be surprised that you will have that opportunity to make your dream come true, and it’s really a great feeling,” she added.

