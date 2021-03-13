RECIPE: Confit Irish Pork Belly and Grilled Beef Striploin

MANILA -- Have you had Irish pork and beef?

Led by Ireland’s food board Bord Bia and the European Union, the European meats were the focus of an online culinary masterclass helmed by executive chef and Irishman, Mark Hagan of the Grand Hyatt Manila.

Hosted by Issa Litton, the class, which had media and chefs as online participants, showcased the versatility of the Irish produce with dishes peppered with Asian ingredients and flavors.

“We are very pleased with our latest European pork and beef activity in the Philippines, the Chef Masterclass. This hybrid activity demonstrates the high-quality meat which Europe or Ireland offers to the Philippines market,” said Jack Hogan, Bord Bia market specialist.

“The Philippines is Ireland’s number one destination for our beef exports to Asia and is our third largest destination for our pork exports to Asia. We look forward to continued growth and providing opportunities for the public to try our quality meat from Ireland,” Hogan said.

Currently only available in limited areas commercially such as Healthy Options, Irish pork and beef are set to be more available to direct consumers in the Philippines within the next months.

Irish pork and beef are also currently served in premium restaurants and hotels.

Farm-to-fork is the promise that Irish pork brings to the Filipino table. Regulations ensuring no hormones are used in the raising of the hogs as well as having EU initiatives on sustainability and safety are the norm in Irish pork.

For the masterclass, chef Hagan made Confit Irish Pork Belly, reminiscent of Lechon Macau in sweetness and beautiful flavor, balanced with its accompanying sauces a white onion puree that used Irish milk and cream, braised shallots, and a zesty honey mustard sauce.

CONFIT IRISH PORK BELLY

Ingredients:

Irish Pork Belly and Cure

400g Irish Pork Belly

3g Rosemary

100g Rock Salt

4g Garlic

White Onion Puree

1 kg White Onions

500ml Irish Milk

500ml Cream

25g Irish butter

Salt and olive oil

Braised Shallots

100g Shallots (peeled)

1 knob Irish butter

200ml Chicken Stock

1 clove Garlic

1 sprig Fresh Rosemary

Honey Mustard Sauce

30g Dijon mustard

30g Grain mustard

85g Honey

30g Apple cider vinegar

10ml Soy sauce

Salt and pepper

Method:

To prepare the pork belly:

Make a curing salt, add the rosemary, garlic, and rock salt into the food processor, blend until coarse. Rub the portioned belly with curing salt. Line perforated plan with cling film, then transfer the cured pork belly. Let sit for 6 hours covered in a chiller.

Pre-heat sous vide machine for 75 degrees Celsius. Wash the pork belly, pat dry and vacuum seal. Place in the sous-vide machine for 12 hours. Alternatively, instead of using sous-vide, rub corn oil on top of the pork belly and roast it in an oven for one and a half hours at 180 degrees Celsius. Once the pork belly is cooked, remove from the bag, cut into portions and chill until required.

To prepare the white onion puree:

Melt butter in plan, add the thinly sliced white onions, season with a good pinch of salt. Saute until translucent. Add cream and milk, then cover with cartouche (parchment paper), simmer until soft. Drain the liquid into a large colander, transfer into a blender, process until smooth and pass the liquid into a fine chinois (strainer). Put back the puree into a pot and reduce to consistency.

For braised shallots:

Heat butter in a pan, saute shallots until soft. Add clove of garlic, chicken stock and sprig of rosemary. Cover with foil and transfer into oven and bake for 8 minutes.

To prepare honey mustard sauce:

Transfer Dijon mustard, grain mustard, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce into a bowl. Whisk together until incorporated, transfer into a sauce pot, heat the honey mustard sauce, then season with salt and pepper.

To serve:

Place the pork belly on each plate and dot the white onion puree alongside. Scatter the braised shallots across the plates and drizzle honey mustard sauce. Serve immediately.

IRISH BEEF

Thanks to the cattle being grass-fed and raised in Ireland’s great open pastures, Irish beef has long been known for its clean and rich flavor.

“A stress-free life means tender beef,” said Hogan of grass-fed Irish beef’s appeal.

While Irish beef won the most medals in the World Steak Challenge in 2018 and 2019, chef Hagan surprised with a recipe that went beyond steak, creating a Korean lettuce cup. Grilled pieces of dry-aged Irish beef striploin served as the elevating focal point, not your typical Korean barbeque.

GRILLED BEEF STRIPLOIN

Ingredients:

Irish Beef Striploin

200 g Irish Beef Striploin

Irish butter

Salt and Pepper

Chili Glaze

45g Gochujang/red chili paste

225g White sugar

112ml Mirin

25g Garlic

250ml Water

Lettuce Wrap

4 leaves Lettuce

20g Thinly sliced red onions

30g Sliced Japanese Cucumbers

Black and white sesame seeds

Method:

1. To make the chili glaze, blend the garlic with water, mirin, Gochujang/red chili paste until smooth. Place the garlic paste in a sauce pot with the sugar. Then mix well. Simmer and reduce over a low heat, stirring frequently, until thick consistency.

2. Heat a heavy bottomed pan until smoking hot and sear the beef on one side for one minute. Turn the beef onto the other side and leave for 20 seconds. Add the butter and baste the meat for a further 40 seconds. Remove the beef from the pan and place in a cooling tray and leave it to rest. Cut.

To serve:

Fill the lettuce leaves with sliced beef striploin, drizzle chili glaze sauce, and then garnish with thinly sliced red onion, cucumber, and black and white sesame seeds.

