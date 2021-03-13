Bukod sa Miss U crown: Rabiya Mateo gusto makapiling ang ama sa Amerika

20 taon nang hindi nakita ni Rabiya Mateo ang kaniyang ama, na paniwala niya ay doktor ngayon sa Amerika. Retrato sa kanan mula kay Rabiya Mateo.

MAYNILA - Puspusan ang ginagawang paghahanda ni Miss Universe-Philippines Rabiya Mateo para makuha ang Miss Universe crown sa Florida sa Mayo.

Pero hindi lang korona ang habol niya sa Amerika. Gusto rin niyang mahanap ang kaniyang ama na huli niyang nakita 20 taon ang nakalilipas.

“This is my first time I'm gonna be outside of the country. Yes I'm so excited. It's been my dream to go to US because I really want to see my father,” ani Mateo.

Indian national ang biological father ni Rabiya at ang huling balita niya rito ay nagtatrabaho ito sa Amerika.

“I'm not closing the book. I feel there's still hope. And maybe when I'm there I might find him because I have his name, I know his name and his birthday," ani Mateo.

"So maybe I can have a track of where he is if he’s alive or not. Something like that, can I do that kaya. I just want to know if he’s alive or not I'm not even sure if he has an idea that I won Miss Universe-Philippines,” dagdag niya.

Mag-isang itinaguyod si Rabiya ng kaniyang Pilipinang ina. Hindi ito makakasama sa Amerika para mapanood si Rabiya sa kompetisyon.

“She is in iloilo right now I told her I cannot take her to the USA because she is old and I want her to be safe, so she might be supporting me virtually,” ani Mateo.

Aminado rin siyang mas mahirap ang kompetisyon ngayon sa Miss Universe dahil sa pandemya, kaya subsob siya sa preparasyon hanggang sa kaniyang pagdating sa Amerika.

— Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News