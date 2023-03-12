Poster for YG Entertainment's upcoming audition in Manila. Photo from YG Audition's official Facebook page

It appears that many young Filipinos are eyeing to enter the K-pop scene.

YG Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading music labels, has announced that it closed the applications for its upcoming audition in Manila.

"Due to an exceedingly high number of applicants, we must close the pre-application submission period earlier than expected," the company said in a notice on the YG Audition website, which was also posted on Facebook.

The pre-application period, which began on March 7, was supposed to end on April 9 but the deadline was moved earlier to March 10, according to YG.

The label said it would "no longer be accepting day of walk-ins for the audition."

"We kindly ask for your understanding as this decision was made for your safety and to ensure a smooth audition process," it said.

YG said it added an audition day, meaning the tryout period would now take place from April 15 to 16 at the Zero Studio in Quezon City.

"All registered participants will receive an individual audition time by email in advance," it said.

Established in 1996, YG Entertainment is home to some of the top acts in K-pop, including Blackpink, Treasure, Winner, Akdong Musician and Big Bang.

The label previously housed 2NE1, which included former Philippine-based singer-actress Sandara Park.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO