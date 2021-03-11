WATCH: Kelley Day is all set for Miss Eco International pageant in Egypt

Kelley Day is the Philippines' respresentative in the Miss Eco International pageant. Instagram: @msworldphil

MANILA — After a year-long delay, beauty queen-actress Kelley Day will finally compete in the Miss Eco International pageant in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Day had a simple send-off party Thursday night in Taguig City with fellow beauty queens Miss Eco Teen International 2020 Roberta Tamondong, Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019 Katrina Llegado; and pageant producer Arnold Vegafria.

Day will compete with representatives from more than 60 countries in the environment-oriented pageant from March 18 until April 6. Coronation night is set on April 4.

Watch more in iWantTFC





“It’s so hard to believe that I can actually do this with the despite everything that’s going in the world right now,” said Day in her video statement to ABS-CBN News. “I hope I can be a beacon of light and bring joy to people through my journey. My motivation is to make the Filipinos proud!”

Along with other international pageants in 2020, the Miss Eco International pageant was postponed due to the pandemic.

A former member of the “It’s Showtime” all-girl dance group GirlTrends, Day has big shoes to fill. Her predecessors, Maureen Montagne and Cynthia Thomalla, topped the last two editions of Miss Eco International, with Montagne finishing first runner-up in 2019, and Thomalla winning the crown in 2018.