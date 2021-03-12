LOOK: Filipina artists illustrate Netflix female characters for Women's Month

MANILA -- In celebration of International Women's Month, Netflix tapped two Filipina artists to illustrate some of their favorite female characters on the streaming service.

CJ De Silva and Betsy Cola used their signature styles to bring new life to popular Netflix characters.

De Silva picked Seo Dal-mi from "Start-Up," Enola Holmes from "Enola Holmes," Max from "Stranger Things," Maeve and Aimee from "Sex Education," Yuzuha Usagi from "Alice in Borderland," and Devi Vishwakumar from "Never Have I Ever."

"I am 100% Team Dal-mi! She's unapologetically ambitious and street-smart. She's a pragmatic dreamer who's fascinated by brilliant ideas and takes risks to bring it to life," she said in a statement released by Netflix.

Of Yuzuha Usagi, the artist said: "I identified with [Usagi's] introversion and her sense of independence. I also think her being a mountain climber is such a powerful symbolism for the mountain of struggles women face."

Betsy Cola, on the other hand, illustrated Beth Harmon from "The Queen's Gambit," Vivian and Lucy from "Moxie," Captain Jang from "Space Sweepers," Penelope and Eloise from "Bridgerton," and Mildred Ratched from "Ratched."

"I couldn't look away from Beth's journey in 'The Queen's Gambit.' It was great to watch her embrace her femininity at a time when women have to endure so much in order to be respected in a male-dominated field like chess," she said of Beth Harmon.

As for the "Bridgerton" characters, she said: "Penelope and Eloise stand out because amid the societal pressure of getting married and becoming perfect marriage material, they demand to be seen as women who can be more than what is expected of them."

Check out their illustrations in the slideshow below:

Seo Dal-mi from "Start-Up." Illustration by CJ De Silva, courtesy of Netflix Enola Holmes from "Enola Holmes." Illustration by CJ De Silva, courtesy of Netflix Max from "Stranger Things." Illustration by CJ De Silva, courtesy of Netflix Maeve and Aimee from "Sex Education." Illustration by CJ De Silva, courtesy of Netflix Yuzuha Usagi from "Alice in Borderland." Illustration by CJ De Silva, courtesy of Netflix Devi Vishwakumar from "Never Have I Ever." Illustration by CJ De Silva, courtesy of Netflix Beth Harmon from "The Queen's Gambit." Illustration by Betsy Cola, courtesy of Netflix Vivian and Lucy from "Moxie." Illustration by Betsy Cola, courtesy of Netflix Captain Jang from "Space Sweepers." Illustration by Betsy Cola, courtesy of Netflix Penelope and Eloise from "Bridgerton." Illustration by Betsy Cola, courtesy of Netflix Mildred Ratched from "Ratched." Illustration by Betsy Cola, courtesy of Netflix

