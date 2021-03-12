F&B shorts: St. Patrick's Day, special whisky, unagi bowls, truffle treats

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food and beverage scene.

JAMESON RELEASES ST. PATRICK'S DAY MERCH

Jameson Irish Whiskey has a limited edition box by artist Jap Mikel. Jeeves de Veyra

Jameson Irish Whiskey joins the Irish community as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with special merchandise bundles and its limited edition “Twilight City” box.

From its humble beginnings as a small distillery in Dublin back in the late 18th century, Jameson has gone on to become the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world and has become one of the most well-known global Irish brands.

It is one of the best bottles to introduce drinkers to the world of whiskey due to its triple distillation process that tempers whiskey's challenging flavors like peat and smoke. This makes it ideal as a base for whiskey based cocktails like highballs and whiskey colas.

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2021, Jameson has tapped local brands Don’t Blame The Kids (DBTK) and Vamos to create merchandise. Bottles of Jameson come bundled with Vamos socks, Vamos hats, or DBTK shirts and keychains.

CHIVAS REGAL RELEASES EXTRA 13 COLLECTION

Chivas Regal Extra 13 Collection. Jeeves de Veyra

Chivas Regal has a treat for adventurous whisky drinkers with the local release of its Extra 13 Collection.

Founded by the Chivas brothers, Chivas Regal started out as a small whisky blending operation at their grocery in Aberdeen, Scotland. The brand has become synonymous with luxury scotch whisky due its prolific appearances in cinema and literature.

While the traditional blends are still in high demand, Chivas Regal has come up with more adventurous expressions that blend the best of Scotland with the rest of the world like the much sought-after Chivas Mizunara finished in Japanese oak.

Formulated by Chivas master blender Sandy Hyslop and his team, the Extra 13 whiskies were created using a special 13-year aging process finished in distinctive casks to give the whiskies something extra.

The first two bottles that are available locally are the Oloroso Sherry Extra 13 and the American Rye Extra 13.

The Oloroso Sherry Extra 13 is a rich and intense interpretation of the Chivas house style of whisky that’s matured in Sherry Oloroso casks. Oloroso Sherry comes sweet, fruity, and spicy with notes of ripe pears in syrup, as well as vanilla, caramel, cinnamon, and almonds.

Meanwhile, the American Rye Extra 13 is a mellow and generous take on Chivas blended Scotch that’s finished in American rye casks. This flavor is also sweet, fruity, and spicy with notes of orange, milk chocolate, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg with a long, smooth finish.

MENYA KOKORO'S UNAGI MAZESOBA

Unagi Mazesoba. Jeeves de Veyra

Menya Kokoro introduces the Unagi Mazesoba.

Further elevating the umami flavor of a typical Menya Kokoro Japanese bowl, unagi, the gleaming eel with its trademark glaze, gives the bowl a sweet-nutty flavor that’s uniquely its own.

Balance the umami richness with some kombu vinegar and it’s a healthy rich bowl of goodness (unagi is fatty and rich in omega 3 and Vitamins A, B, D and E.) from one of Japan’s best mazesoba places.

Menya Kokoro is in Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City and available via delivery apps, website, or delivery hotline.

CAPRICHOSA'S GOURMET SPREADS

Caprichosa Gourmet Provisions presents gourmet spreads for everyday celebrations.

Perfect as an epicurean gift or a treat for yourself, the Black Truffle Butter and Black Truffle Honey do not scrimp in truffle flavor in every swirl or dollop, while the fruit compote has a balanced sweetness that always tastes fresh and rich like in the Blueberry Raspberry Compote and Orange Strawberry Compote.

Smooth with the decadent taste of chicken liver, wine, herbs and spices, the Caprichosa Chicken Liver Pate is one of the bestsellers and always made fresh.

Each products come in 50mL and 100 mL for the honey and 120 or 200ml for the spreads.

