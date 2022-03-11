Siquijor opens borders to fully vaccinated tourists

Photo from the Facebook page of the Provincial Government of Siquijor

Time to pay a visit to the "Island of Fire."

Siquijor, known for its pristine white sand beaches, coral reefs, and mystic traditions, is now opening its borders to fully vaccinated tourists.

This was ordered by Siquijor Gov. Zaldy Villa in his latest executive order dated March 1, detailing protocols in the province now that it is under Alert Level 1.

Villa stated in his order that fully vaccinated tourists need not present a negative antigen test result before entering the island.

Fully vaccinated tourists, however, are required to upload to S-PASS their valid IDs, vaccination cards, and booking confirmation from any hotel accredited by the Department of Tourism or the Siquijor provincial government.

Tourists visiting Siquijor only for a day will be allowed to enter, as long as they can present a valid ID, vaccination card, and an itinerary of their day tour. Valid IDs must be left at the tourism officer at the provincial port to be claimed again upon the tourists' exit.

Tourists who will be staying with friends or relatives in Siquijor must also secure a confirmation note from their host, including the host's complete address.

The province's entry requirements remain stringent for unvaccinated travelers. They are still required to present a negative RT-PCR test result, a valid ID, and an approved travel coordination permit obtained from the S-PASS website.

Unvaccinated travelers are also required to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Siquijor is the only province in the Central Visayas region under the most relaxed COVID-19 alert level, or what the Department of Health (DOH) describes as the "new normal."

Its neighbors Negros Oriental, Cebu, and Bohol are still under Alert Level 2 until March 15.

According to data from DOH Central Visayas, Siquijor has only 10 active COVID-19 cases as of March 10.