Bretman Rock got to meet Blackpink member Jennie during a fashion show in Hawaii, where he is currently based.

The Filipino social media star shared photos of him with the K-pop star on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The caption read, "Cosmo and Wanda ain't slick," a reference to the characters in the cartoon series "Fairly OddParents," who always wear pink and green.

Screengrab from @bretmanrock on Instagram Stories

Bretman went on to add more photos to his Instagram feed on Friday, saying the event he attended was a fashion show by the French brand Jacquemus.

The slideshow also included another photo of him with Jennie, as well as other celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger, Sza, Aminé, and Jhené Aiko.

"One of my favorite shows I've been to, just good vibes and good people," he said, with the post also showing a screenshot of them being featured on Vogue.

Bretman Rock made history in October last year as the first openly gay personality to appear on the cover of Playboy.

His family moved to Hawaii from Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, when he was 8 years old.

Bretman Rock also has an online MTV reality show that premiered in 2021.

Related video: