Jinkee Pacquiao on bashers: 'Nagpre-pray na lang ako'

Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is seeking the presidency in 2022, and wife Jinkee. From Sen. Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page

Jinkee Pacquiao has admitted that as the wife of presidential candidate and former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, every move would be open to public scrutiny.

Therefore, criticism is inevitable. An example of that was the online reaction she got whenever she displayed some of her luxury bags and other items online.

But Jinkee told Boy Abunda in an interview that she has learned how to shun negative reactions.

"'Pag meron akong nababasa, nagpre-pray na lang ako. Inaapply ko na lang ang nababasa ko sa Biblya na do not retaliate," said Jinkee, who has become a devout Christian together with her husband.

"'Di ko na hina-handle ang mga ganun. Marami na kaming pinagdaanang bashing, pero we're still here. 'Dun lang ako naka-focus sa magaganda."

Jinkee also said she didn't mind being labeled as a fashion icon because of the dresses she flaunts on Instagram.

However, she does not not consider herself a fashion symbol.

"'Yung ibang tao kasi nagle-label sa kin na fashion icon, OK lang. Pero sa sarili ko 'Ganoon ba ako?' Parang 'di naman. Parang nababaduyan nga ako, ganun ako. Nahihiya pa nga ako," she said.

Jinkee said that despite her fashionista image, she remains a "simple person."

"I'm a simple person... I am a woman who fears the Lord."

Jinkee said she makes sure that Pacquiao gets plenty of support for his presidential candidacy.

"Ngayon pinaka-highest position in the land, so kailangan 'yung support ko kay Manny, mentally, physically and spiritually kailangan, nandoon," she said. "Mahirap ang laban sa presidency."

Jinkee said Pacquiao is motivated to help the poor because he has been there before.

"Alam ko sa sarili ko 'yun talaga ang nasa puso niya," she said.