Nas Daily hiring Filipino creatives in ‘first of many steps’ to open PH office

MANILA — Nas Daily, the popular content producer known for its 1-minute videos, is hiring Filipino creatives in what it said was the “first of many steps” to establish a Philippine office.

The group, founded by Palestinian-Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin, announced job openings through its Facebook page on Thursday.

“It’s happening! We are hiring in the Philippines!” it said, indicating that openings are for “video makers” specifically from the country.

Nas Daily invited creatives who “know how to edit or shoot” to apply.

“Send me one video you are proud of. If we like it, we will send you a Zoom link to join us online for a video hackathon! We will send you video files online so that you can edit a 1-minute video for us in 24 hours. And all of this will be completely remote,” the announcement said.

“I’ve always wanted to open an office in the Philippines, and this will be the first step of many! Let’s work together!” Yassin said.

Nas Daily, which has nearly 20 million followers on Facebook, has featured the Philippines numerous times, notably in 2019 as an official partner of the country’s tourism department.