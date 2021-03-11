‘I love you unconditionally’: Pia Wurtzbach shares heartwarming birthday greeting for sister Sarah

MANILA - Pia Wurtzbach declared her unconditional love for her sister Sarah as she took to social media to greet her a happy birthday.

The former Miss Universe said Sarah will always be her little baby sister.

"I know you're a big girl now and you have Lara & Logan but in my eyes you are still my baby girl that I love so much,” she said.

Although they haven’t seen each other for months now, Pia said: “A lot happened but know that I'm always thinking about you and I love you very much. I love you unconditionally.”

Pia also cannot wait to create more memories with her sister when she visits her in London again.

“I can't wait for bonding moments again very soon and to hear your very hearty and contagious laugh.”

To end her post, Pia vowed to always defend Sarah whatever it takes.

“Some people may misunderstand you but please remember - I got your back always and whenever you need me, I'm here for you,” she said.

Touched by her sister’s affectionate greeting, Sarah replied: “I love you so much sis. Thank you you're so sweet I miss you!!! Can't wait for you to come back so we can bond.”

Last October, Sarah made headlines when she publicly criticized Pia for supposedly not being a supportive sister, both emotionally and financially.

Among the reasons behind the feud that Sarah mentioned were Pia siding with their mother, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall, who supposedly urged Sarah to leave her husband Charlie Manze because he had “no money”; and Pia allegedly not agreeing to help her financially despite Sarah being “broke.”

The two have since patched things up and have been open on their social media pages anew about how they love each other.

