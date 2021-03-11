Food shorts: Delivery deals, coffee machine bundles, ready-to-cook ribs

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BISTRO GROUP'S FREE DELIVERY OFFER

Handout

The Bistro Group recently launched an app to help customers get their favorite food on their terms.

Called Bistro Delivers, it houses all 17 Bistro Group restaurant brands and has on-demand delivery and takeout options.

To launch the new app, Bistro Delivers is offering free delivery from March 8 to March 14. To give customers even more options, customers can order from multiple brands in the same vicinity, with a delivery radius of 8 kilometers.

Discounts and offers will also be exclusively available for redemption within the app. Members of The Bistro Group's loyalty program can also expect to enjoy special privileges and perks.

BUY YOUR OWN FROTEA FRANCHISE

Handout

Frotea is inviting entrepreneurs in the Philippines to buy their own franchise of the milk tea brand.

A Palawan favorite since 2012, Frotea is a cozy destination where people from all walks of life can relax and enjoy a refreshing drink. Through the company’s full-service commissary, Frotea sources all its ingredients directly from Taiwan.

It offers a selection of drinks, including milk tea (starts at P55), fruit tea (starts at P55) cheesecake (starts at P80.00), and cream puff (starts at P80), among others.

Frotea said entrepreneurs can earn as much as P30,000 a day with the franchise, which comes in an all-inclusive package of P350,000. This comes with the stall, supplies, and manpower.

More details are available on Frotea's website and social media pages.

CHOWKING'S ASADO SIOPAO GETS AN UPGRADE

Handout

Chinese fast food chain Chowking has given its best-selling Chunky Asado Siopao a meatier and saucier upgrade.

The new and improved Chunky Asado Siopao boasts of more full-bodied roasted asado sauce and bigger, meatier pork chunks, all inside a pillowy-soft steamed bun.

It costs P39 each, and is also available in 3-piece takeout boxes for P115.

The Chunky Asado Siopao can be ordered in Metro Manila and select Luzon stores for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via the #9-88-88 hotline, GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Chowking's website.

FOODPANDA'S EVERYDAY DISCOUNTS, DELIVERY DEALS

Handout

Aside from offering a variety of menu choices, Foodpanda has rounded up some of its everyday discounts and delivery deals.

These include Super Sundays, which offers 40% off and more from different restaurants; Mega Mondays, which offers 40% off and more on select restaurant partners from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Epic Deals, or discounts of 50% off from the Epic Deals list available from Monday to Saturday; Bright Deals, or 20% off and more from featured restaurant promos.

Both new and existing users will surely enjoy free delivery from select restaurants. They can use the "free delivery" filter when they search for their next food order, or tap Free Delivery on the app restaurant page.

NESPRESSO'S 'BE YOUR OWN BARISTA' PROMO

Handout

Nespresso is offering coffee and milk recipes with machine bundles this March.

The "Be Your Own Barista" promo runs until March 15 at Nespresso's website and retail stores.

Deals include the Essenza Mini and Aeroccino 3 with View recipe mug set (P12,140 from P13,540); Inissia and Aeroccino 3 with View recipe mug set (P13,540 from P14,940); Pixie and Aeroccino 3 with View recipe mug set (P17,140 from P18,540); and Citiz and Aeroccino 3 with View recipe mug set (P19,140 from P20,540).

Other offers include the Lattissima One Machine with 3-sleeve Barista Creations selection and complimentary 2-piece View Recipe glasses (P23,640 from P25,040); and the Lattissima Touch Machine with 3-sleeve Barista Creations selection and complimentary 2-piece View Recipe glasses and Monin Syrup Kit (P28,140 from P30,290).

READY-TO-COOK RIBS BY BIGGS

Handout

Bicol's food chain Biggs has been offering ready-to-cook meals in its restaurants and supermarkets, including its best-selling ribs.

The pre-marinated ribs can be grilled over charcoal, braised in a pan over a stove, baked inside an oven, or just blasted through a microwave if pressed for time.

Other items offered by Biggs include honey-glazed chicken ham, pork cordon bleu, NY franks, and smoked bacon.

The ready-to-cook meals are available in major supermarkets in Metro Manila and nearby cities like Bulacan, Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite. Customers may also buy directly from Biggs's website or through online marketplaces and retailers.

SEKAYA RAW ACTIVES' PRODUCT GUIDE

Handout

Sekaya Raw Actives, a curated line of nutrient-dense superfoods, come in six variants that can support different needs and busy lifestyles.

Those who are looking for ways to keep stress at bay can try Sekaya Raw Actives Maca Factor, which has four times the phytonutrients of organic maca root (traditionally used to achieve overall wellness) and contains glucosinolates, macamides, and macaenes to aid in improving energy metabolism and helping the body respond and adapt to stress.

People having a harder time looking for fresh dark leafy greens can take in a scoop of Sekaya Raw Actives Daily Greens powder as it is like eating 50 leaves of spinach and kale.

Those who are just starting out a plant-based lifestyle or a long time believer in the power of plants can opt for Sekaya Raw Actives Vegan Protein, which is a blend of pea protein, brown rice, and quinoa to help achieve optimum levels of protein and micronutrients, amp up your energy, and control blood sugar.

Meanwhile, those who want to finish workouts strong can try Sekaya Raw Actives Powerbeet, which offers a serving of 2 whole beets, plus ElevATP that is clinically shown to support improved strength, power, and performance in resistance-trained athletes.

To optimize recovery, there is the Sekaya Raw Actives Pea Protein that can provide 23 grams of protein per scoop. The plant-based protein source contains naturally occurring branched-chain amino acids and helps reduce the risk of muscle damage and soreness after workouts.

Finally, Sekaya Raw Actives Barley Green helps keep the digestive system healthy. This powdered superfood contains chlorophyll that helps enhance the body's activity to remove toxins and waste. It can also help replenish micronutrients as it’s also a good source of vitamin C, calcium, and iron.

Sekaya is produced by Synnovate Pharma Corp., Unilab's natural products company.