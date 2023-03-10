MANILA -- ABS-CBN executives and artists showed their support for KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, w ho are starring in their first-ever musical "Walang Aray."

Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday gave an exclusive access to PETA's "Walang Aray."

Kapamilya artists such as Jed Madela, Jameson Blake, AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Lian Kyla, SAB, and Gillian Vicencio shared their experiences watching the musical starring Ilacad and Estrada.

ABS-CBN executives such as Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi were also present.

"It's the Star Magic night here in PETA at siyempre blockbuster night because it's a wonderful show again with KDLex and ABS-CBN family," Dyogi said.

"Walang Aray" marked PETA’s stage comeback after the onset of the pandemic.

Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, “Walang Aray” is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay of the same title based on Severino Reyes’ classic sarsuela “Walang Sugat.”

Directed by Ian Segarra, the musical features original music by Vince Lim.

