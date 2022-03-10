(Left to right) "The Broken Marriage Vow" stars Sue Ramirez, Zanjoe Marudo, and Jodi Sta. Maria pose for Metro. Screengrab from @metromagph on Instagram

MANILA -- The lead stars of "The Broken Marriage Vow" continue to showcase Filipino designers and brands, as seen in their recent fashion shoot.

Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, and Sue Ramirez are the newest cover stars of Metro, with the celebrities wearing pieces from Mak Tumang, Mark Bumgarner, Ulysses Caragayan, Jaggy Glarino, Kelvin Morales, Vin Orias, Natalya Lagdameo, Glyn Alley, and Mirth & Yift.

Metro also released a short fashion film featuring the three actors.

According to the magazine, "The Broken Marriage Vow" collaborated with 20 local designers and brands to dress up its cast members.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is the Filipino adaptation of UK's "Doctor Foster," which is also the basis of the popular Korean drama "World of the Married."

The hit series is directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, and airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.

