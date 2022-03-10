MANILA -- P-pop boy group SB19 and former 2NE1 member Minzy are set to perform at the launch of the new building of the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines.

The event, titled "K-nnected Forever," will be shown on KCC's YouTube channel at 3 p.m. on March 12, Saturday.

Other featured personalities include chef Sharwin Tee, who will showcase Korean dishes; and former ShowBT trainee group Yara, who will teach new K-pop moves.

It will be hosted by Kring Kim and Kyung Min Kim.

In a statement, KCC said its new building has features such as the cultural experience area, with its informative displays on the Korean alphabet hangeul and traditional clothes hanbok, among others.