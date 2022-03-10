MANILA -- The Pinoy Media Congress (PMC), which aims to prepare communication students before they join the media industry, is returning as a virtual event this year given the pandemic.

A project of ABS-CBN and the Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), PMC will be held as a digital caravan this month and will be attended by students from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



It will kick off at Biliran Province State University on March 12, to be followed by University of the Philippines Mindanao on March 19, and De La Salle University Dasmariñas on March 26.

Featured speakers include ABS-CBN reporters Jacque Manabat and Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN head of international sales and distribution Pia Laurel, ABS-CBN supervising producer EJ Mallari, and PACE president Mark Lester Chico.

"We are very happy that this caravan will continue with three of our partner schools from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. On behalf of PACE, ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyo at sana ay maging masaya at makabuluhan po ang ating gagawing PMC Caravan," Chico said in a statement.

ABS-CBN head of integrated corporate communications Kane Errol Choa, for his part, said they are "excited to bring the PMC digital caravan to young students this year and provide them with engaging, relevant, and relatable sessions that will benefit them in school and in life."

Kapamilya stars are also set to grace the digital caravan, which will be held on Zoom.

