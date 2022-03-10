Karla Henry-Amman. Photo courtesy of Karla Henry/Instagram (@iamkarlahenry)

From pageant stages and catwalks, a former international beauty queen is now the new face of public service in Cebu City.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday named Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry-Amman as his new spokesperson.

Henry's new role comes just less than two months before Rama's term expires; Rama is seeking reelection in May.

"I have actually been asked by the Mayor himself to step in the role as a spokesperson for him here and to make sure that the press is well-briefed in certain issues," Henry told local reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

"I'm proud to take on the role of spokesperson," she added.

She had also been appointed by Rama as the executive director of Cebu City's sister cities program.

Among Cebu's sister cities are Manila and Davao City, as well as Yokohama, Japan and Seattle and Honolulu in the United States.

Before entering public service, Henry was known for her historic win in Miss Earth 2008, being the first Filipina and Asian to win the crown. She was 22 then.

She also finished 2nd runner-up in the 2006 edition of Miss Cebu, and even joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2008 before being crowned Miss Philippines Earth that year.

Henry is married to Rico Amman, with whom she has two daughters.

Rama, 67, is on his third term as Mayor of Cebu City, taking over Edgardo Labella who died in November 2021. He previously served as mayor from 2010 to 2016.