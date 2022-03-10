LOOK: Carla Abellana's condo is up for sale or lease

MANILA -- Looking for a place to stay in Pasig? You might want to check out Carla Abellana's condominium unit, which is up for sale or lease.

The actress gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers a tour of her property at The Grove by Rockwell, saying it is "below market value."

"Everything you see inside the condo unit comes inclusive. It's fully (and excessively) furnished! If they’re not your type, then go ahead and sell them to make money! It's totally up to you," she said.

Abellana said parking space, which she said already costs more than P1 million, is included in the asking price.

"I mean, come on, what a bargain!" she said, as she ended her post with mobile numbers of her agents.

Abellana's post came amid rumors that she and her husband, actor Tom Rodriguez, have called it quits. They tied the knot in October 2021, after dating since 2014.

The two celebrities have yet to directly address the issue.