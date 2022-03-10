MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

AJINOMOTO'S BAWASAN ANG ASIN CAMPAIGN

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) recently launched its BawAsin or Bawasan ang Asin campaign, which aims to encourage consumers to reduce their sodium intake without sacrificing the deliciousness of their meals.

APC's new BawAsin section in its official website contains "less sodium" hacks as well as more than 100 "less sodium" recipes.

The campaign also includes a webinar series held in partnership with the Nutritionist-Dietitians Association of the Philippines.

ASICS'S ROCK 'N ROLL RUNNING SERIES MANILA

Asics Philippines ushers in the month with the inaugural Rock 'n Roll Running Series Manila on June 19, which includes the following distances: 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon.

Asics Rock 'n Roll Running Series Manila aims to highlight unique race routes that will make runners experience the culture and beauty of the nation's capital, while being entertained by live music and entertainment.

Free registration at the Run Rock 'n Roll website is available with a minimum spend of P6,000 on regular priced running footwear. The promo is valid in Asics branches at Bonifacio High Street, Alabang Town Center, SM Megamall, SM Fairview, SM North Edsa, SM Abreeza, SM Mall of Asia, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay, as well as the brand's online store.

GARNIER'S DERMA DATES

Garnier aims to provide easy access to a dermatologist with "Derma Dates," where participants can ask questions and recommendations related to skin care.

"Derma Dates" will premiere at 6 p.m. on March 11 on the Facebook pages of Garnier and Watsons. Here, Dr. Coreen Sampedro will discuss the basics of fighting acne, 2022 skin problems, and skin care tips to achieve brighter and clearer skin this year.

Viewers will get a chance to have free online consultations from Sampedro during the Q&A segment.

"Derma Dates" will also include a live quiz segment, with winners receiving Shopee vouchers and Garnier gift items.

MCDONALD'S JOINS 4TH NATIONWIDE VACCINE DRIVE

McDonald's Philippines is participating once again in the fourth nationwide vaccination drive from March 10 to 12.

The fast food chain opens 15 of its stores to serve as temporary vaccination sites to help achieve the government’s target of inoculating 72 million individuals with booster shots.

The fourth round of the national vaccination drive prioritizes unvaccinated individuals and those who have yet to receive booster shots.

Registrations can be made through partner LGU websites.

MONDIAL DIRECT'S PRODUCTS FOR BETTER SLEEP

Mondial Direct is offering a lineup of home essentials to help ensure that one's quality of sleep is unhampered throughout the night.

Among these products are weighted blankets and aromatherapy sets composed of a Himalayan salt lamp diffuser and an array of essential oils.

Also available at a discounted price of P8,800 is the Better Sleep bundle, which includes the Solstice Lamp, 3 essential oils (lavender, chamomile, tea tree), and a weighted blanket.

More details are available on Mondial Direct's website and social media pages.

OMRON'S HEART HEALTHY TIPS

Omron recently shared tips on proper heart health, believing that looking after and maintaining one's heart should be done all year round.

One of these is having a daily diet that consists of the following: at least five servings of fruits and vegetables, only 2 grams or one teaspoon of salt, and zero sugary drinks.

Another tip is having at least one hour of daily physical activity and zero smoking.

Omron also advises regular monitoring of blood pressure as hypertension is one of the biggest risk factors for various cardiovascular diseases. The company has a line of digital blood pressure monitors, which are available in drug stores and Omron's flagship e-commerce stores.

SAVE THE CHILDREN'S 'LITTLE JAB BOOK PH'

Save the Children has teamed up with Busara Center for Behavioral Economics and Common Thread to find out why people were not being vaccinated. This led to "Little Jab Book Philippines," a practical guide aimed at fighting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy using behavioral science.

In-depth interviews with parents and a survey of more than 600 people in Malabon City in Metro Manila and Sarangani Province in southern Mindanao revealed four main obstacles to getting vaccinated: not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, underestimating the severity of the virus, long wait times, and uncertainty around vaccine availability.

The handbook provides practical and adaptable solutions to help health workers, government authorities, and non-government organizations increase vaccine uptake. This includes engaging young people to take an active role on social media platforms to help dispel vaccine-related "fake news" among peers, running ad campaigns with positive testimonials of those who have been vaccinated, and making vaccine registration as easy as possible.

Aimed at low- and middle-income countries, the global version of the "Little Jab Book" was first published in 2021 and has led to the development of several country-specific versions, with Nepal and Kenya due to launch their own practical guides soon.

SMILE TRAIN RECOGNIZED FOR FILIPINO MOBILE SPEECH APP

Cleft organization Smile Train was recognized at the 57th Anvil Awards, winning a silver award for launching the country's first Filipino speech therapy mobile application.

The platform allows more patients and families born with cleft to continue receiving comprehensive cleft care with greater ease using their smartphones. The Smile Train Filipino mobile speech app is free and downloadable on both Apple and Google Play Store.

Since the programs were launched, Smile Train's speech telehealth and therapy programs in the Philippines have treated over 300 patients, providing them with more than 2,000 cleft care-related sessions including speech therapy, nutritional support, breastfeeding guidance for mothers of babies with clefts, pre-surgical consultations, and psychosocial care.

From 2020 to 2021, Smile Train and its 26 partners supported a total of 2,125 sessions for over 223 individuals for speech services.