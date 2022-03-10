Asian women unite to make 'Kwento Comics'

Watch more on iWantTFC

From the Bakunawa dragon to the story of a Fil-Am balikbayan and a journey through a supernatural world, an all-female Asian team looks to tell new kinds of adventures through Kwento Comics.

The group had a launch this March in honor of International Women's History Month. "I really wanted to create an all-female comic book company. This is what we need: more women in business and the entertainment industry and I'm just so happy to be able to showcase the tremendous artists in the Philippines and our writers in the United States," Kwento Comics founder Cecilia Lim shared.

After four years in the making, the first series under Kwento Comics, The Mask of Haliya, was unveiled. It was inspired by the rivalry between the Bicolano moon goddess and the Bakunawa. The series is written by filmmaker Kaitlyn Fajilan, with artwork by Philippine-based women who've worked for projects like Netflix's Castlevania animated series.

"For much our lives, we're not used to seeing ourselves in the media or seeing stories written by Asian women for Asian women. There's often an orientalist fantasy like Miss Saigon written by a bunch of white dudes but how often do you see a story in the mainstream about Southeast Asian women by Southeast Asian women?," Fajilan said.

Fajilan admitted "there's immense pressure because you want to be able to tell the story in a way that is correct and that uplifts and empowers rather than add layers to Western powers and stereotypes."

The launch of the comic series comes as the push for Asian media representation increases, and anti-Asian hate crimes continues to make waves throughout the US

"We definitely need a Filipina heroine," Lim stressed. "I am just hopeful that young girls everywhere will be looking at our comics, reading our stories, and getting inspired to speak out and to rejoice being a Filipina or Filipino American. We shouldn't be hiding, should let our stories out, and be excited about who we are."

The first issue of The Mask of Haliya is out online and at select stores in California and Florida. The second issue will be released in May.