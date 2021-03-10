WATCH: Rayver Cruz's home transformed in less than 3 days

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Rayver Cruz was left speechless after seeing his home transformed in less than three days.

Moss Design House recently released a vlog that documented the "home fluffing" -- or improvements within a short period without major construction work -- of the actor-dancer's newly acquired house.

"Vintage" and "man cave" were the pegs that the interior design studio went for in decorating Cruz's space, using dark gray colors and wood accents.

Cruz and his girlfriend, actress Janine Gutierrez, were visibly stunned at the results of the makeover.

"Sobrang daldal ko, pero noong pagpasok ko ng house talagang parang... Alam mo 'yung parang nahilo ka sa tuwa? 'Yung parang, 'Whoa anong nangyari? Nasaan ako?'" Cruz said.

Gutierrez, for her part, said: "He's (Cruz) never speechless but he's speechless now!"

Moss Design House is known for its home decorating videos featuring celebrities such as Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, Sofia Andres, and Bela Padilla, to name a few.

