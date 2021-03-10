New eats: Like Yakult? Then this frozen treat is for you

Fruit Fro-yas

MANILA -- Everyone’s heard of fro-yos, but fro-yas?

Ian Carandang, chief sorbetero of Sebastian’s Ice Cream, is bringing back his Fruit Fro-Yas, or sorbets churned with lactobacilli-laden Yakult laced with fruit.

Introduced back in 2010, fro-yas aren’t as creamy as regular ice cream as Yakult doesn’t have much butterfat. The upside is that it’s lighter, healthier, and just as refreshing to nibble on to stave off the summer heat.

For 2021, Sebastian’s has fro-yas with colorful ribbons of either mango, strawberry, and blueberry. All of these are made with real fruit -- no syrups, purees, artificial flavors or colors here. The slightly tart notes of the yogurt complement the bright sweet notes of the selected fruits. These are available in pints or scoops.

Dark Chocolate Decadence Ice Cream Cake

Meanwhile, Sebastian’s cake of the month for is Dark Chocolate Decadence Ice Cream Cake. Fans of Sebastian’s playful scoops of Snack Attack! and Chocolate Munchies Mix will recognize the salty bits of pretzels, chocolate-covered potato chips, and popcorn with chocolate ice cream in the cake.

Mango, Strawberry and Blueberry Fro-Yas are priced at P405 per pint, while the Dark Chocolate Decadence Ice Cream Cake is priced at P1,650 for a 9-inch cake. These are available for delivery via Sebastian's in-house cold storage delivery service, with a FOD (Frozen on Delivery) guarantee. These are also available for dine-in and pick-up at the Podium branch of Sebastian’s Ice Cream with fro-yas at P135 per scoop, and the ice cream cake at P155 per slice.

These are available for the whole month of March.

