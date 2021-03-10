Lorna Tolentino, Ara Mina, Angel Aquino push healthy heart campaign for women

Lorna Tolentino, Ara Mina and Angel Aquino. Instagram: lornatolentinofernandez, therealaramina, imangelaquino

MANILA -- Lorna Tolentino, Ara Mina and other celebrities came together Wednesday to campaign for wider public awareness to prevent heart disease in the “Usapang Puso Sa Puso, Pusong Pinay” advocacy of the Philippines Heart Association (PHA).

In a taped presentation in the virtual conference, Richard Gomez pushed anew the importance of saving sudden cardiac arrest patients through automated external defibrillators (AED) which he said should be made available in public establishments nationwide.

But the event was largely a women’s initiative in terms of active participation of women celebrities and doctors who cited the rising cases of heart disease among females in the Philippines.

Amid preparations for her upcoming wedding, Ara Mina, who noticeably lost weight, supported the PHA campaign through her health tips. She had also just finished her lock-in shoot for "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano."

“Galaw-galaw” (moving the body) is her basic approach to have a healthy heart.

“Pre-pandemic I used to regularly work out at the gym, bike and climb mountains,” she related. “Since the lockdown, I have done yoga at home with my daughter. I also made sure that I exercise or do physical activity. I do Zumba or if I am really busy, I just do brisk walking around the village.”

From their lock-in taping set-up, Lorna Tolentino and Angel Aquino also advised women to flex their bodies in their respective environment. Aquino in her recorded message stressed the importance of exercise and eating the right food, citing her diet of fish, fruits, vegetables and the occasional steak.

In her 50s, Tolentino continues to preserve her body. “My favorite physical activity is brisk walking for 30-45 minutes. Sometimes I do swimming and Zumba. Let's all exercise to keep our heart healthy,” she said.

Host Nina Corpuz, a health advocate and mother of three, also emphasized the need to move around. In the virtual conference, Corpuz admitted to moderators, doctors Louella Quijano and Mylene Cornel, that she is not a fitness buff but she tries hard to keep a healthy balance in her life.

Aside from swimming and meditation yoga, she had lately taken to urban biking with husband Vince Rodriguez and friends. From

an initial ride of seven kilometers around the University of the Philippines-Diliman, she has gone upwards to 28 kilometers, biking to Lawton in Manila and the Mall of Asia bayside.

The PHA hopes to tap more celebrity endorsers to drive its healthy heart campaign, more so now during the pandemic.

The group is advocating basic rules in life which are eating less, losing weight, quitting smoking, managing sugar and cholesterol intake and being physically active.

And, as PHA said, doing TikTok is not a bad idea!

Related video: