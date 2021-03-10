Chris Evans sets up civic engagement platform to fight misinformation

MANILA - Misleading news and posts in various social media platforms continue to gain traction everywhere in the world.

To dispel disinformation, Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who popularly played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, decided to co-found A Starting Point (ASP) in 2020.

According to its website, ASP “aims to create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate.”

In a virtual conference with Philippine media when he was launched as a Smart ambassador on Monday, Evans shared his inspiration in setting up the video-based civic engagement platform.

“It was born out of recognizing that we were living in this proliferation of misinformation – that it’s really hard to have a political discussion with people because most people come into the table with their own set of facts and information,” he said.

For Evans, he thought that “the most intuitive way to rage against that would be getting the information from elected officials directly from themselves to the electorate.”

In this way, Evans said, people would have at least an understanding of who the people in office are and what they believe in.

Evans is currently the face of the Philippine telco’s “Live Smarter for a Better World” campaign which intends to inspire people to commit to sustainable actions with lasting, positive impact to society.

The actor said he partnered with Smart because it is “a forward-thinking company so it felt like a good fit.”

When asked what he would do to inspire people to live smarter, Evans said: “I would say like it seems like a real platitude but I would say read more.”

“I think that it’s easy for us to think that all the issues we’re going through as a country and as a world really is somehow unique to this moment, when the truth is when you read history you realize that a lot of these things tend to repeat. And you can get a lot of information to address not just what’s going on but it also opens up your understanding and compassion.”