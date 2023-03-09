LOOK: Vicki Belo goes out in the snow in swimsuit

MANILA -- Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s latest photo of her wearing a one-piece swimsuit in the snow has captured the attention of internet users.

In the picture, Belo can be seen standing in the middle of a snow-covered landscape, wearing a brightly colored swimsuit, matched with furry footwear.

Despite the freezing temperature, Belo looks completely unbothered and appears to be enjoying herself.

“66 never felt so good. Stay empowered in your skin,” she captioned her post on International Women's Day

Following her post, several celebrities commented on her photo with most of them saying Belo is truly unstoppable.

Belo celebrated her birthday last January.

She married to Hayden Kho in an intimate civil ceremony in June 2017 before marrying in an extravagant event in Paris months later.

They have one child, Scarlet Snow, who was born through surrogacy.