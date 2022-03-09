MANILA -- Kendra Kramer of Team Kramer fame has been dubbed as a "future Miss Universe," with pageant fans imagining her to be an ideal representative of the country when she comes of age.

This after a portrait of her, released by her basketball player father Doug Kramer earlier this year, drew comparisons to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Kendra's mother, Chesca Garcia, was asked in a recent interview if she would allow the 12-year-old to enter the pageant scene in the future.

Speaking with the entertainment website Pep, the model said: "Those things can wait, and right now, it's not a priority."

"The priorities for her is to do what she has to do, go to school, finish her studies," she explained. "Also she's into sports, for her to really enjoy that, and set goals for the things that she needs to do."

"I think in time, when it is already right, we will get to that point, but while it's not yet there, we focus on what is now."

Nevertheless, Garcia said she will support her daughter in whatever she chooses to do in the future.

"I think more than the pageantry and those things that are her interests, I think the kind of support that we're giving to her is just to be there for her, to really guide her which we've been doing ever since," she said.

Kendra grew up in the public eye, having appeared in numerous endorsements with her parents and eventually becoming a model for age-appropriate brands.

She has also become active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she chronicles her everyday activities and penchant for fashion, among others.