Catriona Gray is finally giving her fans a glimpse of her safari experience in South Africa last year.

In a new vlog, the former Miss Universe said she and her friends stayed in a tented safari camp for "a kind of glamping experience."

"I was the one that actually picked the resort where we would stay... I was thinking, if we were going to the African bush and do a safari, why not experience things in a tent to have the full immersion?" she said.

During their three-day stay, Gray and her group were able to see lions, elephants, giraffes, birds, rhinoceros, and African wild dogs, among others.

The former beauty queen said her favorite sighting was the leopard with her cub: "We are so lucky because they are quite notoriously difficult to track and to find. She was just so elegant but also has this sense of danger around her."

Looking back, Gray said the safari was "a really humbling experience."

"I feel like the pandemic, being stuck at home for the majority of time... There's something in my soul that longs to be out in the wilderness," she said.

"And to have this experience in South Africa, to be able to see these majestic, terrifying, and amazing animals with my own two eyes and to really witness the circle of life, and to just be a part of something... I think there's something in all of ourselves that longs to be free and longs to be wild," she added.

"So thank you, South Africa, for giving that gift to us. I can't wait to be back until the next journey."

Gray visited South Africa late last year to be a backstage host in the country's national pageant. There, she was reunited with fellow Filipina Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, who sat as one of the judges.

