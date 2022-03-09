Tourists enjoy the buffet lunch at one of the floating restaurants cruising the Loboc River in Bohol, after the popular attraction reopened on March 1. Photo courtesy of Loboc Tourism Office

BOHOL -- The popular Loboc River Cruise in Bohol is open again for tourists, two months after it halted operations due to the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette.

This was after the Philippine Coast Guard finally cleared the Loboc River of debris and declared it safe for cruising, Loboc tourism officer Elmer Varquez told ABS-CBN News.

Since reopening last March 1, the attraction has been experiencing an influx of tourists.

"There's a big difference now compared to the time we operated before Odette and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before, we only had 10, 15, 20 guests per day, but now we have hundreds," he said in Cebuano.

Varquez also noted that they recorded the largest surge of tourists on Saturday, when they had more than 300 guests in a single day.

Since the reopening, only four out of 12 boats are allowed to operate. These boats were allowed to sail again after a mandatory redesigning; the boats now include carvings and designs that are distinctly Boholano, Varquez said.

He added that by April, another four boats will be allowed to operate when they finish their upgrades and redesigns.

But even as they gradually recover from the effects of the typhoon and the pandemic, health protocols and some restrictions are still being imposed.

Aside from the routine temperature checks, physical distancing, and inspections of vaccination cards, boats are only allowed to accommodate tourists to up to 50 percent of their normal capacity — about 30 to 35 persons per cruise.

Buffet lunches are served in the Loboc River cruises daily at P850 per person.

"We're glad that our local employees, especially those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, can go back to work again," Varquez said.

Bohol was among the areas in the country hardest hit by Typhoon Odette when it ravaged the country last December, with up to 108 deaths recorded in 29 towns.