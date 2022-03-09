LOOK: Dimples Romana was once a beauty queen

Photo from Parañaque Tourism Facebook page

Aside from marking her name in the showbiz industry, did you know that veteran actress Dimples Romana was once a beauty queen?

This revelation came after the Paranaque City Tourism Facebook page released a set of throwback photos of Romana winning the inaugural Binibining Parañaque in 2000.

According to the post, Romana won the title 22 years ago in front of then-Mayor Joey Marquez and actress Alma Moreno.

Held at the St. Paul College of Parañaque on February 13, 2000, Romana was crowned by the country’s first-ever Miss Universe Gloria Diaz, who is also a resident of the city.

The page uploaded the crowning moment of Romana to celebrate the victory of Barangay Sun Valley, whose representative won this year’s pageant.

Romana is celebrating this year her 25th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

According to her, she was only 12 when she entered showbiz to help her family. However, it took her a decade before getting her big break when she was cast in the classic film “One More Chance” of Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

“Parang sobrang tagal nang hinihintay ko na journey, baka hindi para sa akin. So parang ako naman walang problema kung hindi para sa akin, magbabalik ako sa pag-aaral, titingnan ko kung saan ang para sa akin until the offer of 'One More Chance' came along," Romana said on “Magandang Buhay.”

Romana is perhaps best known for playing Daniela Mondragon in the hit afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto.”

