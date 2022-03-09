MANILA - Belo Medical Group took to social media on Wednesday to warn the public against scammers that have been using the beauty brand and its celebrity endorsers.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, the company founded by beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo said certain brands have been using their content and celebrity ambassadors without their consent, even "altering the names of our products and services to advertise their own."

Some individuals abroad have also been claiming to be affiliated with Belo Medical Group, while others are said to have been posing as agents "asking for sensitive photos from those interested in becoming Belo ambassadors."

"There are reports of these photos being used to blackmail and harass victims. We do not work with any talent agencies, and all ambassadors are directly contacted by Belo Medical Group," part of the statement read.

"We will never solicit private photos of our potential ambassadors."

Belo Medical Group assured that they have been "taking the necessary steps to put a stop to this as soon as possible."

The beauty brand also reminded the public that their products are only available in Belo Medical Group's clinics and website, stressing that they have no branches or doctors overseas.

"All clinics and all Belo doctors can only be found here in the Philippines," according to the statement, which also encouraged the public to get in touch with them if they are "concerned about the legitimacy of a product or service," or if they have been contacted by "suspicious individuals."

Check out the full statement below: