7-Eleven launches 2022 '7-Election' presidential survey

MANILA -- Now's the time to #SpeakCup.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven on Wednesday once again launched its "7-Election" presidential survey, in time for the May 2022 national and local elections.

From March 9 to April 27, Filipinos can go to any 7-Eleven branch anywhere in the country and unofficially vote for their preferred future leader by buying a 22 oz. GULP or 12 oz. City Cafe drink bearing the name and picture of their presidential candidate of choice.

There are five cups to choose from, based on the leading candidates so far: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Those who still do not have a chosen candidate are also welcome to join the survey, as an "Undecided" cup is reserved for them.

Unlike the real election process which requires registered voters aged 18 above to cast their votes, everyone — regardless of age and registration status — can join the "7-Election" presidential survey.

The convenience store chain assured those joining their survey that there will be no right or wrong choices.

"Promise, walang judgment," it said in a post on its official Facebook page, also noting that their survey is unscientific and unofficial.

To assure fairness in their survey, 7-Eleven said that all six cups will be available in all of its stores at all times until April 27. One cup is equivalent to one vote.

The votes will then be tallied, and a live tally will be available on the convenience store chain's official election website: www.7-election.com.ph.

Repeat votes are also welcome, as the drinks offered in the candidates' cups are aimed to keep things "cool and awake" amid the election hype.

This is the third time that 7-Eleven is doing its unofficial presidential survey, having also done it during the 2010 and 2016 elections.