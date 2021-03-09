Pia Wurtzbach ties up with WWF in latest environmental advocacy

Pia Wurtzbach. Handout



MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is back in the saddle, this time pushing her advocacy for the environment. The former Miss Universe, who just arrived in Manila after an extended stay in Morocco, will launch the Earth Hour of the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) with her co-ambassadors Marc Nelson and Rovilson Fernandez, this Friday, March 11.

Now on its 14th year, the WWF Earth Hour is a global one-hour voluntary lights-off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. of non-essential lighting as a symbol of people’s commitment to save the planet amid climate change and other environmental crises.

It’s definitely a “lights on” moment for Wurtzbach who has remained relevant with her causes amid the glitz and noise of being a high-profile personality.

"It really makes my heart swell thinking that I get to be a part of this movement that spans the entire globe,” said Wurtzbach in a pre-launch interview WWF shared with ABS-CBN News Tuesday. “It really feels like I’m together with all these different people in speaking out for nature."

With her business partner Ace Video that specializes in celebrity video greetings, Wurtzbach also recently donated P250,000 to support the causes of WWF. She also expressed the need to advocate for the WWF theme #speakupfornature.

"We really need to. Nature has no mouth. It can’t speak for itself. We have a responsibility to take care of nature, and to convince others to do their part for the planet as well," she said.

Wurtzbach hurdled challenges in the production of the Earth Hour, like recording from home without a live audience. “But I never felt alone and it never felt like wasted effort, knowing that Filipinos from all across the country would be tuning in on Earth Hour to stand together for the planet,” she said in the WWF interview.

WWF thanked Wurtzback and other personalities for their support.

“We’ve brought together our celebrity ambassadors and experts to talk about some of the most pressing environmental issues, and the steps we can take to address them," Chezka Guevarra, WWF-Philippines assistant manager for external communications, told ABS-CBN News.

More significantly, Wurtzbach will also promote a special show for Earth Hour Philippines with co-star KC Concepcion.

Billed “Feeding the Future: Sustainable Dining 101,” the show is divided into two segments with the beauty queen's segment focusing on sustainable dining featuring a Pinoy food favorite; and Concepcion's segment centering on urban gardening and composting.

"We’ll be talking about our country's problem with food, and the sustainable choices we can make,” Wurtzbach said. “KC will teach us the basics of bokashi composting with Greenspace, and our guest chef Robby Goco of Cyma, Souc and Green Meadows also had a cooking demo to help you add a twist on Pinoy food!"

The show will premiere on March 27 at WWF-Philippines' Facebook page as a prelude to Earth Hour.

Related video: