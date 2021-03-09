'Living with PCOS is no joke': Pauleen Luna reveals struggling with hormonal disorder

MANILA -- Pauleen Luna is happy with the progress she has made in her fitness journey, which she started more than a month ago.

The actress talked about making improvements in her lifestyle, saying a "slow progress" is "better than none."

She said she has so far made "good choices" with her food intake, as well as doing more exercises such as pilates, walking, and spinning.

"A little over a month into my fitness journey, and I'm starting to feel strength coming back!" she said.

Luna said having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) added to her struggles.

Revealing that she has been diagnosed with the hormonal disorder, she said: "Living with PCOS is no joke."

Nevertheless, the actress is glad with what she has achieved health-wise. "I really pray that God will sustain me."

PCOS is a hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age. Its exact cause is still unknown, with symptoms including irregular periods, elevated levels of male hormones, and enlarged ovaries.

Complications of PCOS can include infertility, gestational diabetes, miscarriage or premature birth, and Type 2 diabetes, among others.

Aside from Luna, other celebrities who have opened up about having the condition include Moira dela Torre and Coleen Garcia.

