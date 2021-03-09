Korina Sanchez’s longtime nanny, Nanay Fe, passes away

MANILA -- Broadcast journalist and TV host Korina Sanchez is mourning the death of her longtime nanny, Fe Mazo, who died on Monday night. She was 73.

Sanchez announced on Instagram the demise of her beloved Nanay Fe, who spent over 50 years with Sanchez’s family.

“Our Nanay Fe left us tonight. She joins my Mom and Dad and my brother for a reunion she told us she was ready for,” the former news anchor said.

In her post, Sanchez, who is married to politician Mar Roxas, shared that Nanay Fe was just 17 years old when she left Tacloban City and worked as a yaya.

“Imagine this 17 year old girl from Tacloban finding a job as yaya to a feisty little girl named Korina. I think she was challenged. Since then she refused to leave our family,” Rated K host recalled.

In a previous Instagram post, Sanchez said Mazo was her nanny since she was four years old. She also took care of Korina’s younger brothers and their families eventually.

In her tribute, the veteran journalist said her life victories were her Nanay Fe’s victories as well, which includes her career as a media personality, her marriage to Roxas, and as a parent to Pepe and Pilar.

“Her victory came when I landed on TV. She never told me. I just know. And then when I took the reins and led my family the way my parents would’ve wanted. Another victory for her was when I got married. And then kids! She never thought. That’s just me thinking this,” Sanchez said.

“50 years in dedicated, selfless service to our family. We were planning a bash for her to say Thank You. But there've been many many Thank You’s exchanged all these years. Still not enough.”

“True mothers need not be blood. What a woman Fe Mazo was, and will forever be in our hearts. Paalam Nanay. Till we meet again,” her caption ended.

