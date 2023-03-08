Melo's new executive chef refreshes menu with instant classics

Chef Mark Advincula. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Pioneer Filipino steakhouse Melo’s welcomes new executive chef Mark Advincula as it refreshes its menu with favorites and new entrees.

Melo’s is one of the restaurants that really set the bar for upscale family dining for steaks in Metro Manila. During the pandemic, the owners launched Melos-To-Go which focused on delivery and takeout. The homemade beef tapa was a highlight and was a favorite of foodies in the surrounding villages and communities.

Advincula came on board during the pandemic. The De La Salle-College of St. Benilde graduate is a veteran of several hotels and restaurants in Metro Manila. Most notably, being the grill man of the much-missed Sage steak restaurant of Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Advincula soon found himself taking on the role of refining the classics and refreshing the menu with all new dishes.

He brings in a couple of new entrees like this Peach Arugula Salad which makes for a great starter.

A classic from the Melo’s favorites is the Oyster Rockefeller, which with the chef’s brown butter scallops with mousseline, make for a nice set of appetizers.

Also new on the menu are Advincula’s pastas. The classic carbonara is made more decadent with toasted beef fat.

His new Squid Ink Aglio y Olio is striking with bites of seafood and cherry tomatoes against a black background of squid pasta.

It wouldn’t be Melo’s with steak. A new addition to the steak menu is the Australian Grade 7 to 8 Wagyu that oozes with marbling that top-tier beef is known for. This tray shows off their striploin and their ribeye with sides. While these cuts can be savored with just a pinch of salt, try it with a dab of Advincula’s new cognac cream.

Finish this off with dessert. The creme brulee with strawberry is yet another new item on the menu.

Advincula has further plans to expand Melo’s offerings.

First are creating sets out of the entrées. He also looks forward to partnering with different wine and liquor suppliers to organize one-of-a-kind steak pairing dinners. And lastly, he hopes to include new varieties of meats to supplement Melo’s already extensive steak menu.

Melo’s Steakhouse branches can be found at Alabang Westgate, Sgt. Esguerra in Quezon City, Forbes Town Center in BGC, and Jupiter Street in Makati City.