LOOK: Catriona Gray goes blonde for cover shoot

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray sported a blonde hairdo in her latest magazine shoot.

In her cover for Preview magazine, Gray tackled why advocacies of beauty queens in pageants should be authentic.

“I feel like there's tokenism in advocacy, that a girl will only pick it up for the pageantry. And as soon as the competition is done, you don't hear a peep anymore about the cause that they were so passionate about," the beauty queen said.

“It’s more of how we can be more authentic in being advocates, because advocacy is not just for beauty queens — it's for everyone,” she added.

Gray first represented the country in Miss World last 2016 and ended her journey in Top 5.

She, later on, joined the Miss Universe pageant in 2018 and won the competition.

