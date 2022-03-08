Survey looks at Asian women's confidence; PH ranks 3rd

Handout

MANILA -- A new survey looked at how women in six Asian markets rated their confidence levels.

Health and beauty retailer Watsons on Monday released its "Women's Confidence Survey in Asia" survey, which covered 3,100 women aged 20 to 29 across the Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

It said that "almost half of the respondents are not confident about themselves at work and in life."

According to the survey, the highest confidence levels were seen among women from China, followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

On the other hand, Hong Kong respondents had the lowest confidence levels, followed by Thailand and Singapore.

Not citing figures, the survey showed that 70% of Filipina respondents said they are satisfied with their career progression. They believe they are confident if they are staying healthy (70%), doing a purposeful job (65%), and doing something good for the environment (56%).

Watsons also cited another one of its recent surveys on how women defined beauty, covering over 11,000 respondents under 45 in 12 markets across Asia and Europe.

The survey titled "What is Beautiful" showed 75% of women agreeing that inner beauty is more important than ever, particularly in the Philippines (96%). This is followed by Malaysia (91%), Thailand (86%), Hong Kong (83%), and Taiwan (82%).

As to the definition of "beautiful," the following answers topped the survey: "taking care of your health inside out," "feeling confident," and "feeling happy."

Top answers to the question "What's the most beautiful thing in life," meanwhile, were: "Doing good to the people around them," "feeling good and staying healthy," and "looking good with a beautiful appearance."

"These findings are consistent with those in our 'Women's Confidence Survey in Asia' that reveals staying healthy inside out is important to boost confidence which is important for both physical and mental wellness," said Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia and Europe).