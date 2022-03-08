PNoy's audio collection finds new home in Ateneo

Former president Benigno Aquino III. File photo

MANILA -- The audio collection of late former president Benigno Aquino III has found a new home in Ateneo de Manila University.

In a recent hybrid ceremony, Aquino's family turned over the late president's collection of more than 8,000 CDs, audio equipment, magazines, handwritten notes, and even a listening chair.

PNoy's listening chair. Photo courtesy of Ateneo de Manila University

The items will be made accessible to students and faculty in the Multimedia Resources Center of Ateneo's Rizal Library once cataloging is finished.

"From numerous accounts, we know that President Aquino was a true music lover who appreciated a wide variety of musical styles and genres, expressed his feelings with the songs he chose to play, and enjoyed singing with his friends. Moreover, he was an avid audiophile who was particular about the sound system in his rooms and meticulously numbered and recorded his CDs," said Ateneo's university president, Bobby Yap.

"President Aquino considered Ateneo de Manila as a safe haven during his lifetime -- from his days as a student up to his days as the country's leading public servant. We promise the Aquino family that we can now serve the same for his cherished music collection," he added.

Some of PNoy's CDs that have been donated to Ateneo. Photo courtesy of Ateneo de Manila University

Dodo Dee, who represented the Aquino family during the turnover ceremony, for his part said: "We are humbled that you intend to make the music and its narrative accessible to students and listeners to give them a unique glimpse to a president who built an encyclopedic knowledge over a lifetime of research, appreciation, and fellowship."

"In his lifetime, he must have listened to at least 8,600 albums as evidenced by the serial numbers that he personally marked on each played album," he added.

A closer look at some of PNoy's cherished CDs. Photo courtesy of Ateneo de Manila University

A closer look at some of PNoy's cherished CDs. Photo courtesy of Ateneo de Manila University

Dr. Maria Luz Vilches, vice president for the Loyola Schools, meanwhile, likened the turnover of Aquino's audio collection to "a donation of his private self to the institution that he often returned to as home."

"His music was very private to him, a personal sanctuary which rescued him from the vicissitudes in the public arena of his life... Now he is home to us in a very special way through this collection that we promise to guard and treasure like we always do," she said.

Singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon sitting on the steps of Ateneo's Rizal Library. Photo courtesy of Ateneo de Manila University

Two of the late former president's favorite artists, Ogie Alcasid and Noel Cabangon, joined in the ceremony virtually and in person, respectively.

They performed some of his favorite songs, such as "Nandito Ako" and "Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko."

