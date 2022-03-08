Some of the products of fashion brand Beatriz. Handout

Beatriz, a Philippine-based accessories brand, is launching its Spring/Summer 2022 Ligaya (Happiness) Collection at the week-long Orange County Fashion Week (OCFW) that began last March 6.

“We are thrilled with this opportunity to be at OC Fashion Week” said Beatriz founder and chief designer Carissa Cruz-Evangelista. “Orange County is known as a huge luxury market in California and is at the forefront of US fashion retail. People in OC have great style and really live a resort life. We look forward to meeting the OC and West Coast fashion community and being part of it! We were so pleased Katherine Marino, the executive producer and president of OC Fashion Week and our project manager Emmylou Saguindel-Holman reached out to invite us.”

The Orange County Fashion Week has begun to develop a reputation as an event on par with similar events in acknowledged fashion capitals such as Paris, Milan, London, and New York.

The event brings together American as well international fashion leaders from designers and stylists to media and brands through runway shows, fashion exhibits, trade shows, professional and student competitions, and more. Cementing this is how OCFW helps support Orange County’s billion-dollar fashion industry.

Although Beatriz has been part of prestigious boutiques and stores in the East Coast and Midwest since its foray in the US in 2015 through trade shows, this will mark their first participation in OCFW.

Beatriz is known for its signature technique of gluing individual cotton threads to a hard surface to form a final pattern showcasing handmade luxury as well as the vibrant colors and patterns inspired by the Philippine tropical beaches and textiles. Furthermore, its craftsmanship is designed with social and environmental responsibility in mind.

The brand will make its first international catwalk appearance at Dawson Cole Fine Art, Laguna Beach with a timeless selection of bags and accessories in youthful, bright and warm tones.

Evangelista enthused about the significance of their participation in this eagerly anticipated fashion event: “We hope our participation in OCFW will not only help our brand but also open more doors for Filipino designers to showcase their wares.”